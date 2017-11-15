GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Verna: Mahira Khan's Pakistani Film Denied Certification Over Controversial Content

Verna is being referred to as Shoaib Mansoor’s comeback film and features Mahira Khan and Haroon Shahid in key roles.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2017, 2:09 PM IST
Verna: Mahira Khan's Pakistani Film Denied Certification Over Controversial Content
Image: A YouTube grab from the film's official trailer
The release of actress Mahira Khan’s upcoming film Verna has been called off. If the recent reports are to anything to go by, the much-anticipated film hasn’t been passed by Pakistani censor board, which is the reason why its Lahore premiere scheduled for Wednesday had to be cancelled.

While speaking to The Express Tribune, Sindh Board of Film Censors (SBFC) general secretary Abdul Razzaq Khuhawar called the film objectionable because of its content.
 
“The topic is rape, and the culprit is the governor’s son. The film doesn’t have to be banned, and can be tweaked and censored a bit to be deemed fit for release,” Abdul Razzaq was quoted as saying.

He further stated the film hasn’t been cleared by SBFC and still needs approval from CBFC office in Islamabad.
CBFC Mobashir Hassan maintains that the entire board is yet to watch the film.
