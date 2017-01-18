Veteran Actress Gita Sen Passes Away

Kolkata: Veteran film and stage actor Gita Sen, wife of film maker Mrinal Sen, died at her South Kolkata residence today, her family members said.

She was 86.

Sen had been suffering from old age-related ailments and was recently discharged from a hospital.

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of Gitadi who played my mother in Mrinal da's Khandar.My condliences. RIP pic.twitter.com/wwJJgXWn6t — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 18, 2017

Film and theatre personalities including director Goutam Ghosh visited the residence of Sens and consoled Mrinal Sen (93) who is also ailing and their son.

Sen had acted in several films including Kolkata 71 (1971) and Akaler Sandhane (1980). She had also been part of the theatre movement.

Her last rites were performed this evening at a city crematorium.