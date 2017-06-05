Vicky Kaushal Likely To Star Opposite Alia Bhatt In Meghna Gulzar's Next
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is likely to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's next film based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat.
After her critically acclaimed film Talvar, Meghna is working on her next project based on Sikka's book.
The film will apparently revolve around a Kashmiri woman married to an Army officer across the border who provides Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
"He (Vicky) is in talks for the film with Alia. The film needed a performer like him. But we are yet to sign on dotted lines and figure out the dates and other things," sources close to the project said.
The yet-to-be-titled film will be jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, and is likely to go on floors by next month.
The Masaan actor is currently working in Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
