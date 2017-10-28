Vicky Kaushal to Train With Aamir Khan's Fitness Trainer for Uri

: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Raman Raghav 2.0, will be trained by Rakesh Udiyar, who earlier worked with superstar Aamir Khan, for his next film Uri.Vicky will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic and in Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi and Uri, a film on the surgical strike conducted in POK by the Indian army last year.The actor will essay an army officer in the movie and is all geared up to prepare for his role by taking extensive training for the same."In 'Uri' as I am supposed to play the major who led the surgical strike operational, I have to be extremely fit for the part physically and also look a certain way in terms of my physique. So I'm training with Rakesh who's an extreme knowledgeable person when it comes to fitness," Viicky said in a statement."He is helping me with fitness regime workout and diet part of it and helping me gain lean muscle weight of about 10-12 kgs which is required for the part and also building my strength," he added.Vicky will be shooting for the film early next year.Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's production arm, RSVP.