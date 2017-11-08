Vicky Kaushal to Undergo Three-Month Training Programme For His Next Film Uri

Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped his final schedule for Meghna Gulzar's directorial Raazi in Mumbai. After the wrap, the actor has already begun prepping for his next and perhaps the most challenging role yet.Recently he was in news for having signed the film Uri, based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in the region earlier this year. Vicky plays the lead commander-in-chief who conducted this operation and led the group of paratroopers for the Uri attack.The shoot will begin from January next year and in order to look compelling, the actor has committed himself to a three-month long training. He has recently begun rigorous work out for this film and also has a special diet to follow.Soon after, he will be meeting and spending time with some real-life army men to understand each and every nuance possible of leading the life of an army man. Also, he will be training under them so that he gets the character right. This will be followed by training for martial arts for his action sequences and also ammunition training to perfect the role.A source close to the actor says, "Vicky is preparing rigorously for his role, he is been maintaining his diet and regularly going to the gym."When asked about the commitment Vicky he said, "I have three months for prep. I have to beef up and gain lean muscle as the aim is to not only build up the size but also strength. This includes functional, core and weight training. My diet is a combo of high carbs and high proteins for now. This will be followed by a month-long martial arts training and after that paramilitary training. The action includes hand combat and martial arts is a must for it. It also requires training for arms and ammunition.”