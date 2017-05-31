Victoria & Abdul Trailer: Ali Faisal-Judi Dench's Unlikely Friendship Has Got Us Hooked

Ali Faisal, who is known for his acts in Fukrey and 3 Idiots, will next be seen in Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul alongside the Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench.

Helmed by Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. The film revolves around the relationship between Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. Produced by BBC Films and Focus Features, the film depicts his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

The film, which is all set to release on September 15, sees Ali playing the role of Abdul, Dench as Victoria and Michael Gambon as Lord Salisbury.

Expressing his joy over the new project, Ali said, "It was a surreal moment to bag this role and that too when I got selected for the film over some of my peers who were in consideration for the same role, especially those whom I look up to and whose work I admire."

He further added that shooting for this film was a milestone his career. "I did a small cameo in 3 Idiots and then came the bigger roles in Bollywood, I did Furious 7 with a cameo and now a lead in Victoria and Abdul is a sweet coincidence. Working with Judi, Stephen, Micheal Gambon, Eddie and such an amazing team was more than what I could have asked for," he added.