Victoria Beckham Shuns Alcohol On Nights Out
Victoria, who is a fitness enthusiast, earlier revealed that she relies on drinking vinegar and making homemade healthy snacks to keep herself in shape.
(Photo: Victoria Beckham/ Reuters)
London Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham has reportedly shunned alcohol on nights out in favour of chewing coffee beans. Her eldest son Brooklyn is not liking her new order.
"Brooklyn really isn't a fan. In fact, he's pretty disgusted by the decision," a source told thesun.co.uk.
"Victoria will quite happily chew coffee beans if tempted to have a drink while socialising. She wants to remain fresh in mornings and only truly lets her hair down on significant occasions," the source added.
