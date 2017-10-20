GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Victoria Beckham Shuns Alcohol On Nights Out

Victoria, who is a fitness enthusiast, earlier revealed that she relies on drinking vinegar and making homemade healthy snacks to keep herself in shape.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2017, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Victoria Beckham Shuns Alcohol On Nights Out
(Photo: Victoria Beckham/ Reuters)
London Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham has reportedly shunned alcohol on nights out in favour of chewing coffee beans. Her eldest son Brooklyn is not liking her new order.

"Brooklyn really isn't a fan. In fact, he's pretty disgusted by the decision," a source told thesun.co.uk.

"Victoria will quite happily chew coffee beans if tempted to have a drink while socialising. She wants to remain fresh in mornings and only truly lets her hair down on significant occasions," the source added.

Victoria, who is a fitness enthusiast, earlier revealed that she relies on drinking vinegar and making homemade healthy snacks to keep herself in shape.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Watch: Shubh Mangal Diwali

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES