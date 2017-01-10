Vidhu Vinod Chopra Offered Personal Grant For Haraamkhor Production

Mumbai: The forthcoming release Haraamkhor was made via crowd funding, but what many don't know is that filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra gave a personal grant for its production.

It was when Chopra read the film's script that he was convinced to contribute personally for the film.

Producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment said in a statement: "We were at the NFDC (National Film Development Corporation) pitch lab where we had to pitch our film. And we won the pitch which was sponsored by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and we got the grant of the money from him, which worked towards the post-production of our film.

"The film was produced through a crowd fund on Facebook. Phantom Films wasn't involved. But when the film was wrapped up, we showed it to Anurag (Kashyap) since he's both Shlok (director Shlok Sharma) and my mentor. He saw the movie and loved it and came on board in the capacity of a producer. The film was produced under Rs 1 crore."

Haraamkhor is releasing on Friday, and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in key roles of a teacher and student.