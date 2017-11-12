Vidya Balan: I Remember People Used to Tell Me the Shelf Life of a Female Actor is Really Short

: Actress Vidya Balan, who was awarded as the Outlook Business Women of Worth of the Year Award here earlier this week, says she is a feminist, but not anti-men."I am someone who believes that woman should live life the way a man does," Vidya said, adding that as a woman, she finds it a big challenge to "value" herself."It is a constant challenge to value yourself and you have to constantly remind yourself because you are conditioned not to. The more I value myself, the happier I get and the happier I get, the happier my world around me is. So, it all comes back down to valuing the woman you are," she said.Vidya entered the film industry with Parineeta."I remember people used to tell me that the shelf life of a female actor is really short, so you have to look younger and you can't be wearing saris and you have to be glamorous."So I tried that as well, but then I realized that shelf life of 'actor' is not short, and thankfully when I started to say that I can't fit into a certain mold... I enjoy what I am doing. I am here to become an actor, so I want to do roles which challenge me as an actor. Then I began to be a happier person," said the actress, who will next be seen in Tumhari Sulu.