Vidya Balan left Stunned After a Reporter Asked Her 'Have You Thought of Losing Weight'; See Video

Vidya Balan is known to speak her mind and has often wowed the audience with her individualistic woman portrayals on screen. Call it her confidence or her dedication to acting, there is indeed something about this National award winner that makes her stand out from the other actors in Bollywood. But after achieving so much in her career, little did she know she would one day have to face a question that would leave her stunned.While speaking to the press in an event, Vidya was questioned about her weight. The reporter asked Vidya, "Have you thought of losing weight for glamourous roles or want to continue doing women-centric films?"The question left Vidya in a state of shock and she replied, "I'm very happy with what I'm doing. It'd be great if there could be a change in people's perception."Check out the video here:Vidya is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu.