Vidya Balan Reveals Her Biggest Challenge While Shooting Tumhari Sulu

: Actress Vidya Balan, who is all geared up for her upcoming Tumhari Sulu, says that she has given her 200 percent to the film and hailed it as one of the best scripts she came across in a long time."It was exceptional experience working with (director) Suresh Triveni. The day he narrated me the whole script, it was one of the best scripts I've heard in the longest time. But during the filming, a lot of changes happened..."We all thought we can make the film better, so everyone gave 200 percent from the heart, it was tiring at times, but at the end, there was immense satisfaction," said Vidya Balan at the trailer launch of the film on Saturday.Vidya Balan is known for hard-hitting and intense roles but with Tumhari Sulu, she will be seen in a whole new funny and full of life avatar, which, according to her, is amazing."I definitely know that I've not had fun on the screen for a while. I've been playing very intense and heavy characters, and after a long time, I got to play this character, who is always smiling, laughing and making people laugh. I do think it is precious to make people smile and laugh, and if a film is able to do that, it is amazing. I was definitely missing that in my life," said Vidya Balan.Vidya Balan, who is one of the board members of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), said she was enjoying her new role."I am enjoying being a board member. A lot of people don't know what it means to be a board member. We don't watch all the films, only when there is a problem, we see the film. So I have seen very few films, which is good news," she said.Tumhari Sulu is about a middle-class woman, who takes up a job as a late night radio jockey. The film is hilarious with its depiction of the lighter and funny undertones of life.Vidya Balan also admitted that for her, the requirement not to laugh on sets was a big challenge."When I start laughing, it becomes really difficult to control myself, I mean there are situations in the film, which are so funny, so just not to laugh in the scene was a big challenge for me."Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is produced under the T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment banners.The movie, which also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and renowned RJ Malishka in lead roles, is slated for November 17 release.