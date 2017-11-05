Vidya Balan Shares True Definition of Being Actor

: Actress Vidya Balan has shared the true definition of being an actor.Talking about her film journey and acting in Tumari Sulu, Vidya said here on Friday: "I am very grateful that I have got opportunities to play different characters in each of my films. I feel that's the true definition of being an actor.""I don't want to repeat myself as an actor and till the time we have directors and writers like Suresh Triveni, I think I am set because till now no one has imagined me in a character like this. All filmmakers have offered me intense and serious characters, but he just thought about me in a completely different way."Talking about her character and the film, Vidya said: "The way Suresh Triveni (director) has written the film, I feel anybody can relate to it. I am glad that I am playing a normal middle class woman in this film because I am still middle class by heart. I have been raised in a middle class family. I am proud of it and I have no regrets."This film's story is also of a middle-class family and India primarily consists of middle-class families. My character in the film doesn't judge anyone and not herself as well."Vidya is sure that her character will be relatable to every middle-class woman who has never worked outside before."She has just one thing that if I am getting an opportunity to work, then I will work because she hasn't worked in life so, it's a very connecting story in that aspect because everyone has their dreams and aspirations."And when you watch a film like this where a woman who has no past experience of becoming an RJ (Radio Jockey) achieves her goal, then people would also think that if she can do it, why not us," said the Parineeta actress.In Tumhari Sulu, Vidya plays Sulochana a.k.a. Sulu, who becomes a night radio jockey in Mumbai.It is scheduled to release on November 17.