Vidya Balan Skips Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan has skipped the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne due to her prior commitments and to celebrate her niece and nephew Ira and Ruhaan's sixth birthday on Sunday.Vidya, who was appointed as one of the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday, has completed shooting for Tumhari Sulu.She is the brand ambassador of the film festival."Vidya has just signed some new brands and will be shooting for them after she is done with her ongoing brand commitments," said a source."Ira and Ruhaan are Vidya's lifelines and to be around on all their special days is a priority for Vidya. Over the weekend, she will be travelling with her family to celebrate her twin niece and nephew's birthday at (husband) Siddharth Roy Kapur's farm house."Since the actress will be travelling for her work commitments and spending time with her family over the weekend, she could not attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year," the source added.