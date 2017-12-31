Vidya Balan To Ring In Her Birthday With Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur

: Vidya Balan will be turning a year older on January 1 and the actor like always plans to ring in her birthday with her family.The actor, who is fresh out of the success of her film Tumhari Sulu, however, plans to do something different this time."My birthday has always been very simple. It has always been a family affair. When I was single, I used to wake up my parents at 12 am and ask them to wish me. All my birthdays have been with them."Now that I am married, I celebrate it with Siddharth (Roy Kapur) and meet my parents over lunch. This year I am thinking I should do something," Vidya said.The actor is currently enjoying her time off with her dear ones and plans to sign a new project next year."I am celebrating the success of 'Tumhari Sulu' and will sign something only next year. I don't like switching from one project to another. I prefer to pick stories which interest me and characters which offer me a great scope as a performer," she said.