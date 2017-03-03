Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 2 Movie Review: Live

Directed by Deven Bhojani, Commando 2 revolves around the story of a man, skilled in hand-to-hand combat and weaponry, who sets out on a mission to eradicate black money.

The film, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles, is a sequel to the 2013 film Commando: A One Man Army. It's about how Vidyut's character Karan hunts down India's most-wanted black money agent Vicky Chadha and brings back all the laundered black money.

Will the film offer high-octane action sequences? Will Vidyut do justice to the action scenes? Will the plot be intriguing enough to keep the viewers engrossed till the very end? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.

