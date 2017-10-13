Vijay's Mersal Heading to Prestigious Grand Rex Theatre for Screening

Tamil superstar Vijay’s movie Mersal will be screened at the Grand Rex Theatre in Paris. It is the latest Indian film to be screened at the prestigious theatre after Rajinikanth’s Kabali and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.Seeing Vijay’s huge fan following and massive interest for the action film, Grand Rex Theatre decided to premiere the Atlee Kumar-directed movie at the main hall on October 17.Grand Rex is one of the esteemed theatres in Paris and is known for its sumptuous decoration and interiors. The main highlight is their outsized auditorium which happens to be Europe’s largest cinema theatre.Vijay and music maestro AR Rahman, who has scored the film, are marking their 25th year in the film industry with Mersal, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the key roles.