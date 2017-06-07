Vijender Singh To Feature In Rap Number With Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai: Boxing star Vijender Singh has joined actor Riteish Deshmukh for a rap battle in a special appearance for a song in Bank Chor.

The track, composed by Shameer Tandon and penned by lyricist Varun Likhate, is titled "BC Rap Knockout: Mumbai vs Delhi", and dwells on the Mumbai versus Delhi argument.

Vijender has traded rap punches on the song, delivered to the voice of underground desi rapper Pardhaan, while Riteish's voice is given by the original Mumbai gully rapper, Naezy. Both rappers are managed and represented by One Digital Entertainment, which collaborated with Y-Films on the special track, read a statement.

Talking about the experience, Vijender said: "It was great fun for me to go head-to-head with Riteish on this song because of the 'epic rap battle' format. I am used to throwing punches in the ring, so this was like a musical bout, where I was throwing barbs at Riteish.

"I was proud to represent Delhi in this battle, and hope people take it in the same spirit as we made it."

The inimitable Riteish said: "If there's one thing I've actually loved about doing Bank Chor, it is that I play a Marathi Manoos in it, who is an out-and-out Mumbaikar. This song is special to me for the same reason -- I got to represent my city, the city of dreams, Mumbai."

Tandon hopes India enjoys the song.