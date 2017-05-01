Vikram Bhatt, known for his outspoken views, recently opened up about his much-hyped affair with Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel. The director spoke freely about his personal life and revealed that he's more like a collection of wrecks, and it was not any single relationship that ruined him. It is a widely known fact that Vikram's association with Sushmita cost him his marriage. The director broke his marriage with his childhood sweetheart Aditi and when that relationship ended he even contemplated to attempt suicide.

In the interview, Bhatt is quoted saying, "That was not because of Sushmita. That was because of what I’d done to my life. I had gotten divorced, my film Ghulam was yet to be released, I was only Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, I was depressed, I missed my daughter like crazy...I had just made a mess of my life,"

The director admits that he regrets hurting his wife and abandoning them. He says, "I regret the pain I caused them. I always believe that when you’re not courageous, you become cunning. I did not have the courage to tell Aditi how I felt. And it was all happening together, it was a big mess,”

Bhatt regrets being weak at that time and believes things would have been different today. However now, it's all in the past. He says, "When I look back in hindsight, it’s all about growing up, and everything teaches you something at least.”

Vikram Bhatt also appeared on Simi Garewal's talk show in 1997, along with Sushmita. The appearance made their romance public.

Bhatt's relationship with Ameesha was also the talk of the town for few years. Now, he has come out with a book which is assumed to be slightly based on his real life. Talking about it, Bhatt says, "It’s not autobiographical; it’s sourced from real life, inspired by real life. There’s nothing about Sushmita or Ameesha in this book. While they may have been my most-known relationships, I think they were the shallow ones.”

Dwelling more into the intensity of his affairs, Bhatt clarifies that he was never too serious about both the actresses. He never intended to marry either. "I didn’t want to marry either of them. And it’s not like there’s any bitterness. There’s too much water under the bridge now."