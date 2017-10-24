GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vikram Bhatt Warns Fans Against Fake Facebook Profile

Vikram Bhatt on Monday warned his fans to avoid following a fake profile on Facebook by his name.

IANS

Updated:October 24, 2017, 10:45 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Vikram Bhatt
Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on Monday warned his fans to avoid following a fake profile on Facebook by his name.

Vikram shared a screenshot of the profile on Twitter and wrote: "This is not my Facebook profile. Be warned. Someone is pretending to be me and trap innocent aspirants. This is dangerous! Cyber Crime Cell"




The screenshot shows a post from the fake profile regarding a casting call for actors.

Bhatt is best known for directing films like Jaanam, Ghulam and "Raaz". His web series "Maaya", which grabbed attention as the first Indian fictional work on BDSM (bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism), was screened at the Marseille web fest in France on October 20.
