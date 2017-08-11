Vin Diesel To Star In Fast And Furious Live Show

: Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel is set to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in a live show of the blockbuster movies.The 50-year-old actor has starred in all eight movies in the action franchise and is excited about the new production, which set to start touring arenas around the world in January next year.In a Facebook video, Diesel said, "As you know, my work with Fast and Furious never ends. Now, I am in New York, believe it or not. We are filming something that is going to be state of the art, which is a live show."It will be, I think, first going to be in the O2 Arena, in London and the all over the world. I am really excited about it. You get to see the action first hand. This is the first time it's ever been done. We like being innovators. We are in the middle of shooting it now," he said.According to the official website of Fast and Furious Live, the stage show will recreate the underground streets of Los Angeles to each different location. Meanwhile, a ninth movie is already in the works.