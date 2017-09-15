GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vineet Singh Is Under-Utilised, Says Hansal Mehta

"I saw Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz at TIFF 2017. His most emotional film to date with a brilliant act by the under-utilised Vineet Singh," Mehta tweeted.

IANS

Updated:September 15, 2017, 1:14 PM IST
Vineet Singh Is Under-Utilised, Says Hansal Mehta
A file photo of Hansal Mehta.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says he saw director Anurag Kashyap's movie Mukkabaaz at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 (TIFF), and lauded actor Vineet Singh.

Mehta feels Vineet is under-utilised in the industry.

"I saw Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz at TIFF 2017. His most emotional film to date with a brilliant act by the under-utilised Vineet Singh," Mehta tweeted.

Vineet replied by saying: "This coming from you means a lot. Thank you sir."

Vineet has earlier featured in Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Talkies and Ugly.
