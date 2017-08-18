VIP 2 Lalkar Movie Review: Weak Script Mars Dhanush-Kajol's Performances

Dhanush, Kajol, Amala PaulSoundarya RajinikanthIt isn’t necessary for a film to be brilliant to ensure it is unforgettable. There are many movies that are so trashy and terrible that they are remembered as the utmost mayhems cinema has ever unleashed. Director Soundarya Rajinikanth’s VIP2 Lalkar isn’t just poorly written, but also badly made. It’s a film that uses gender politics and politics play in such a manner that it’d immediately transport you to a whole new dominion of nonsensical wonder.The film kicks off from the events that had concluded in the prequel Velaiyilla Pattathari. And within 20 minutes into VIP2 Lalkar, we are introduced to the film’s protagonists - Vasundhara Parmeshwar (Kajol) and Raghuvaran (Dhanush). Vasundhara – who owns the leading construction company Vasundhara Constructions – asserts boastfully and shoots her mouth off in a crowd.From acting pompous to never admitting that she behaves snootily, Vasundhara’s arrogance not only becomes her personality trait, but also shows she can’t do anything beyond bigging herself up. Always concerned about her success, she doesn’t have the habit and patience to listen to others. Because Vasundhara thinks that she is smarter than Raghuvaran, his decision to reject her job offer becomes the key reason for their hostility. The tussle gets intense as Vasundhara begins to snatch projects from Raghuvaran that could help him realize his dream to set up his own construction empire – VIP company. What follows next is an utterly senseless ego battle.Since VIP2 Lalkar is the Hindi dubbed version of Tamil releases VIP2, dialogues had to be changed to ensure the film was received well by those who can’t comprehend the South Indian language. Areas Vashi and Andheri are mentioned in a normal conversation even though the film isn’t set in Mumbai. The makers also decided to use Bollywood references to gain more acceptance, perhaps. A sequence featuring Kajol and Dhanush while they are enjoying drinks has the popular track ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’ played in the background. Reason? Well, even we don’t know. In another sequence, Kajol calls Dhanush ‘Singham’ just because he pretended to be a daredevil.Dhanush - who never aspired to be a hero, but a credible actor which is quite evident from the films he chooses to do - fails in VIP2. He was incredible as Raghuvaran in the prequel, but in this film he falters. While he wins plaudits for his prolific work as an engineer, in reality he remains a typical ‘biwi se sataya pati’. He grooves to meaningless tracks, take on the goons single-handedly, mouths silly dialogues – which turns his character into a cartoon.Having watched female leads who are meant to be kind-heartened, it is interesting to watch Kajol play a snooty CEO. A bit rough around the edges, her character Vasundhara is meant to be rough, gruff and difficult to handle, and she manages to achieve it.The film’s drawback isn’t just the director’s inability to tap the potential of two prolific actors – Kajol and Dhanush, but also its weak script. As the film progresses, the script, not performances turn shallow.Since it’s my job to review films, I couldn’t have preferred other life-affirming pleasures over watching VIP2 alone in the theater only to stomach the combined pleasure and agony of a really sad film. But for the rest here’s my advice, ‘Skip now, thank me later’.1.5/5