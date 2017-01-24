Vir Das Becomes First Indian Comedian to Sell 1 Million Tickets

In the last half decade entertainment industry has seen a lot of comedians coming up — with the likes of AIB (All India Bakchod), comedian Kanan Gill and others now enjoying a huge fan base. Actor-comedian-singer Vir Das, who is considered to be the first one to make a living out of the profession, believes comedy has become “an extremely lucrative profession.”

Recently, he marked the 100th show of his stand-up comedy History of India in Singapore which also sold 1 million tickets by far in 7 continents around 24 countries since 2015.

Vir Das is also the first Indian comedian to bag his own Netflix original comedy special and also so far the most successful and influential comedians in the country and with two major world tours.

When asked about this milestone he said, "In November 2014 I completed half a Million tickets. That was a big achievement for me. I set my sights on a million. I thought it would take three years or more to sell a million because I was going to have to do it mostly domestically. Then CAA and levity signed me."

"I ended up doing the largest ever comedy tour in India with the Unbelievable Tour. Two Pajama Festivals. Toured America, U.K., Scotland, A nationwide Alien Chutney tour and recently did the on the pot tour."

It came full circle this weekend at the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore. Das added,"I sold my millionth ticket. And I hit my target a year ahead of time."

Well, here's wishing the man of no inhibitions another tour filled with laughter.