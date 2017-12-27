News18 » Cricketnext
Watch: Virat-Anushka's Bhangra At Their Mumbai Reception Will Make You Want To Groove
Post the wedding celebrations, the couple is expected travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's big fat Indian wedding in Italy has been the talk of the town. Two weeks ago, the couple took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany. After their dreamy wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception for their relatives at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. The event was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. Virat's friends and cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also attended the party.
On Tuesday, the newlyweds hosted another high-profile bash for Bollywood and cricket fraternity members in Mumbai. It was perhaps the most glamorous event of the year 2017. The biggies of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bahchcan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair. There was also plenty of representation from the Indian sports fraternities, especially cricket, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan.
And as we all know no north Indian function is complete without dancing. Virushka too showed their ultimate moves and performed to the beats of dhol at their reception. In one of the videos, shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen showing off their coolest dance moves.
Check out here:
Credit: @Viratian
Post the wedding celebrations, the couple is expected travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. And soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film co-starring Shah Rukh.
