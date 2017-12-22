Virat-Anushka's Delhi Reception: Inside Photos, Videos You Can't Miss
The couple will also be hosting another reception for their friends from film and cricket industry in Mumbai on December 26.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
After a hush-hush yet dreamy wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday hosted a grand reception at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. The party, which was only for Virushka's family members and close friends, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple personally handed the invitation card.
Both Virat and Anushka, who were dressed in Sabyasachi ensembles for the reception night, complemented each other perfectly. While Virat opted for a black ‘textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with a hand-woven silk churidar’, Anushka looked resplendent in a red Benarasi sari with uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from Sabyasachi’s bridal jewelry collection.
Soon after clicking pictures with their guests, the newlyweds took to the dance floor and showcased their dance skills like a boss. In one of the videos, shared on Instagram, the PK actor can be seen showing off her coolest dance moves with a note in her mouth. Virat too is one bindaas husband as he shakes a leg on a Punjabi number.
Check out the Videos:
Here are the pictures of the couple’s reception:
Virat and Anushka officially announced the news of their wedding on their respective social media accounts on December 11, ending days of suspense and fevered speculation by the media.
“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Anushka and Virat wrote on their respective social media accounts alongside pictures of the wedding ceremony.
The couple will also be hosting another reception for their friends from film and cricket industry in Mumbai on December 26 at St. Regis in Lower Parel.
Later in the month, the two will travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.
Soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.
(All pictures and videos by @Sara)
