Virat - Anushka Mumbai Reception: When A Galaxy of Stars Descended To Bless The Couple

Power couple #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma nail it with their stunning look at their wedding reception in Mumbai. #VirushkaReception



(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah) pic.twitter.com/rztAqGfJNt — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) December 26, 2017

Even though Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli tied the knot in a hush hush ceremony, their wedding captured the imagination of the nation. The two, who got hitched in the Italian city of Tuscany, took to Twitter to announce their wedding simultaneously and ever since then, there's been no end to the social media frenzy. From their Sabyasachi attires to their dreamy wedding photographs, fans are trying to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the two.Their Delhi reception, which was held at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. And after throwing a grand reception for the close family members and dignitaries, the newly-weds hosted the glamorous amalgamation of Bollywood and cricket fraternity members in Mumbai last night.Being held in St.Regis, it was perhaps be the most glamorous event of the year 2017. The biggies of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bahchcan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair. There was also plenty of representation from the Indian sports fraternities, especially cricket, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, .Post the wedding celebrations, the couple is expected travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. And soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film co-starring Shah Rukh.Till then, here are tweets and pictures from the starry reception: