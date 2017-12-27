GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Virat - Anushka Mumbai Reception: When A Galaxy of Stars Descended To Bless The Couple

A galaxy of stars descended at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2017, 12:20 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their Mumbai reception (Image: Yogen Shah)
Even though Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli tied the knot in a hush hush ceremony, their wedding captured the imagination of the nation. The two, who got hitched in the Italian city of Tuscany, took to Twitter to announce their wedding simultaneously and ever since then, there's been no end to the social media frenzy. From their Sabyasachi attires to their dreamy wedding photographs, fans are trying to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the two.

Their Delhi reception, which was held at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. And after throwing a grand reception for the close family members and dignitaries, the newly-weds hosted the glamorous amalgamation of Bollywood and cricket fraternity members in Mumbai last night.

Being held in St.Regis, it was perhaps be the most glamorous event of the year 2017. The biggies of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bahchcan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair. There was also plenty of representation from the Indian sports fraternities, especially cricket, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, .

Post the wedding celebrations, the couple is expected travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. And soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film co-starring Shah Rukh.

Till then, here are tweets and pictures from the starry reception:

Katrina Kaif with her friend at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Katrina Kaif with her friend at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Kangana Ranaut arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Kangana Ranaut arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Karan Johar arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Karan Johar arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ibrahim Khan and Sidharth Malhotra at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception party held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ibrahim Khan and Sidharth Malhotra at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception party held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

MS Dhoni with Sakshi and Ziva at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) MS Dhoni with Sakshi and Ziva at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Veteran actress Rekha attends the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Veteran actress Rekha attends the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)




Celebrity siblings Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan attend the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Celebrity siblings Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan attend the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap attends Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap attends Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit attends the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit attends the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Mukesh Bhatt and his wife at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Mukesh Bhatt and his wife at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Nandita Mahtani arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Nandita Mahtani arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Dino Morea smiles for a photo as he arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Dino Morea smiles for a photo as he arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
















































