Virat - Anushka Mumbai Reception: When A Galaxy of Stars Descended To Bless The Couple
A galaxy of stars descended at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their Mumbai reception (Image: Yogen Shah)
Their Delhi reception, which was held at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. And after throwing a grand reception for the close family members and dignitaries, the newly-weds hosted the glamorous amalgamation of Bollywood and cricket fraternity members in Mumbai last night.
Being held in St.Regis, it was perhaps be the most glamorous event of the year 2017. The biggies of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bahchcan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair. There was also plenty of representation from the Indian sports fraternities, especially cricket, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, .
Post the wedding celebrations, the couple is expected travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. And soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film co-starring Shah Rukh.
Till then, here are tweets and pictures from the starry reception:
Katrina Kaif with her friend at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Kangana Ranaut arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Karan Johar arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ibrahim Khan and Sidharth Malhotra at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception party held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
MS Dhoni with Sakshi and Ziva at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Veteran actress Rekha attends the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
There you go, this is what we've been waiting for. @iamsrk with @imVkohli - @AnushkaSharma! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/Ozt7PTGCTM— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Celebrity siblings Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan attend the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap attends Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit attends the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mukesh Bhatt and his wife at the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Nandita Mahtani arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Dino Morea smiles for a photo as he arrives for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on December 26, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Video of @karanjohar, Sara and @S1dharthM arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/hnFgtXBDD0— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Bollywood king @iamsrk arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/wAAmZ12DQ1— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Nita Ambani and Ranbir Kapoor arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/775W5FxhpE— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Katrina Kaif arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/i4HRo3K8Oy— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Bollywood king @iamsrk arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/pC7UCCSMmy— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
And the #Bachchans are here #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/aFiezcg3jL— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) December 26, 2017
Power couple #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma nail it with their stunning look at their wedding reception in Mumbai. #VirushkaReception— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) December 26, 2017
(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah) pic.twitter.com/rztAqGfJNt
Look who has arrived at #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/29LsVgUoHD— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) December 26, 2017
.@SrideviBKapoor and @BoneyKapoor arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/ml2OlUSNy0— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Some more pictures from #VirushkaReception @bomanirani @NSaina pic.twitter.com/fTbNa02JdK— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) December 26, 2017
Anushka Sharma's co-star Ranbir Kapoor shared a moment with @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma at their post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/enIERd53Db— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Exclusive picture of @sachin_rt arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/FymyXXv1J0— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
.@juniorbachchan & Aishwarya arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/mssu1IlIl5— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Musical King @arrahman and his wife arrives at @imvkohli - @AnushkaSharma's post wedding reception! #VirushkaReception #Virushka pic.twitter.com/Mv8c7c5nZt— Virat Kohli¹⁸ (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat-Anushka Mumbai Reception: The Newlyweds Look Glamorous In Sabyasachi Ensembles
- Virat-Anushka Reception: When Ranbir Kapoor Shared a 'Friendzone' Moment With The Couple
- Top 5 Sedans Launched in 2017 – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Verna And More
- Katrina, Sara, Bhumi, Kangana And Others Ooze Glamour At Virushka's Mumbai Reception
- Kunal Kemmu Shares Daughter Inaaya Naumi's Picture; Social Media Calls Her Cousin Taimur Ali Khan's Carbon Copy