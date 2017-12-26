Virat-Anushka's Mumbai Reception: Here Are The Details Of The Dreamy Bash; See Pictures
Later in the month, the two will travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.
Later in the month, the two will travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany on December 11 but Virushka fever shows no sign of dying down. After throwing a grand reception in Delhi, the newlyweds are all set to host another lavish party for their friends from film and cricket industry in Mumbai tonight.
Their Delhi reception, which was held at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. Virat's friends and cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also attended the party.
Both Virat and Anushka, who were dressed in Sabyasachi ensembles for the reception night, complemented each other perfectly. While Virat opted for a black ‘textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with a hand-woven silk churidar’, Anushka looked resplendent in a red Benarasi sari with uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from Sabyasachi’s bridal jewelry collection. The two then flew off to Mumbai on Friday for another big bash.
Virushka's Mumbai reception will take place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel. The humongous 800 square feet pillar-less Astar Ballroom of the hotel will welcome guests to a seamless affair. According to the hotel's official website, the venue also presents a salon with a Majlis–style setting that includes dressing area.
Meanwhile, Kunal Kohli had tweeted pictures of their invitation card, which is engraved on a glass sheet. The invite for New Delhi contained a potted sapling on one side and Virat and Anushka's name printed on the other. It was sent across in a bag which had the recipient's name embossed in gold.
Virat and Anushka officially announced the news of their wedding on their respective social media accounts on December 11, ending days of suspense and fevered speculation by the media.
“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Anushka and Virat wrote on their respective social media accounts alongside pictures of the wedding ceremony.
Later in the month, the two will travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.
Soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.
Their Delhi reception, which was held at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the couple had personally handed the invitation card. Virat's friends and cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also attended the party.
Both Virat and Anushka, who were dressed in Sabyasachi ensembles for the reception night, complemented each other perfectly. While Virat opted for a black ‘textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with a hand-woven silk churidar’, Anushka looked resplendent in a red Benarasi sari with uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from Sabyasachi’s bridal jewelry collection. The two then flew off to Mumbai on Friday for another big bash.
Virushka's Mumbai reception will take place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel. The humongous 800 square feet pillar-less Astar Ballroom of the hotel will welcome guests to a seamless affair. According to the hotel's official website, the venue also presents a salon with a Majlis–style setting that includes dressing area.
Meanwhile, Kunal Kohli had tweeted pictures of their invitation card, which is engraved on a glass sheet. The invite for New Delhi contained a potted sapling on one side and Virat and Anushka's name printed on the other. It was sent across in a bag which had the recipient's name embossed in gold.
@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma what a lovely invite. Everything about your wedding has been personal,classy & romantic. Just like you both. God bless. pic.twitter.com/OBHVp2dnE1— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) December 16, 2017
Virat and Anushka officially announced the news of their wedding on their respective social media accounts on December 11, ending days of suspense and fevered speculation by the media.
“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Anushka and Virat wrote on their respective social media accounts alongside pictures of the wedding ceremony.
Later in the month, the two will travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him.
Soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sindhu, Srikanth Weave a Fairytale Year for Indian Badminton
- Ziva Takes to MS Dhoni’s Lap and Wishes Everyone a Merry X-mas
- 'Modi Kaka ka Gaon' Set to Release Across India This Friday
- Top 5 Sedans Launched in 2017 – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Verna And More
- Meghan Markle Steals Limelight At Her Christmas Debut With the Royals