The news of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding took the nation by storm. They tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany and made the official announcement of their wedding on Twitter. Ever since then, the fans of 'Virushka' have been on cloud nine celebrating the union of the two.While Virat and Anushka hosted a reception in Delhi for the family members and select dignitaries, the two are currently having a gala time at the second reception being held in Mumbai. The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and Sidharth Malhotra have already arrived but amidst the inside photos and videos that have surfaced on social media yet, it's Ranbir Kapoor who has stolen the limelight.The actor, who featured alongside Anushka in Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a story of unrequited love, friendship, friend-zoning and heartbreaks, decided to share a moment with the newly weds. He went to congratulate the couple on stage and struck a classic ADHM pose with two.While Anushka played a non-conformant Alizeh, Ranbir played a passionate lover Ayan Sagar in the film. Interestingly, when Anushka's wedding was announced, a Channa Mereya meme featuring a heart-broken Ranbir was also doing the rounds of social media. And it looks like we can finally stop crying to Arijit Singh's much-loved number now.Post the wedding celebrations, the couple is expected travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. And soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.