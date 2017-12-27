GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When Shah Rukh Khan Ruled the Dance Floor and Hearts at Virushka's Mumbai Reception

He came, he danced, he conquered the floors and the hearts. SRK knows how to be the superstar at every event!

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2017, 10:17 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
The galaxy of stars descended at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Mumbai reception. From Amitabh Bachchan to Katrina Kaif and even Rekha and Kangana Ranaut came to congratulate the newlyweds. From the cricket field, the entire team India attended the reception to congratulate their captain. While Sachin Tendulkar was spotted attending the event with his family, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were in a fun mood right from the red carpet.

However, despite so many renowned faces and fun-loving cricketers, it was ultimately Shah Rukh Khan who ruled the night with his gimmicks and dance performance. Being Anushka's first co-star, SRK holds a really special place in her life and thus, the king of romance made sure to make the most of his time and entertain the couple and the guests at the reception.

From one Delhi boy to another, no north Indian wedding is complete without grooving at MC Punjabi's 'Balle Balle'. The way SRK and Virat gave all their attention to the woman of the hour is adorable.

Credit: @Virat Kohli

The man also performed at his hit number from Dil Se, Chaiyan Chaiyan, as the guests tried to match his energy.

Credit: @Virat kohli fc

SRK didn't just stop at the dance. The actor also tweaked his famous dialogue from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, as Virat tried to enact it to Anushka Sharma. Well, not everyone can be King Khan after all.


Credit: @Virat kohli fc

Virat even dedicated Kal Ho Na Ho's popular song Pretty Woman, while SRK matched his steps.

Credit: @Virat kohli fc

Well, SRK didn't miss any chance to make the reception special for the new power couple. The night is going to remain memorable for them as well as for their guests, and a major chunk of credit goes to the man who owned the dance floor- Shah Rukh Khan.
