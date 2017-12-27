After hosting a high-profile bash in New Delhi for their relatives, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted another lavish party for their close friends from the world of film and sports on Tuesday.The second reception took place at the St. Regis in Lower Parel. The humongous 800 square feet pillar-less Astar Ballroom of the hotel welcomed the couple's A-list guests to a seamless affair. The biggies of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bahchcan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor among others all made the night a memorable star-studded affair.The sports world was represented by Chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more.While Virat looked dapper in a classic style number by Raghavendra Rathore, Anushka shimmered in a gold lehenga. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create the actor's ethereal outfit. She accessorised her look with a necklace and earrings handcrafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires and briolettes from the Sabyasachi fine jewelry collection.Right from their environment-friendly invites with saplings to the anthology of Rumi's poems as return gifts, the couple seemed to have invested great thought in all the functions. They made sure that all the events reflected the spirit of their companionship and their personalities.Post the wedding celebrations, the couple is expected travel to South Africa where the Indian captain will prep for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. And soon after, Anushka will return to Mumbai in the month of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film co-starring Shah Rukh.Till then, here are pictures from the starry reception:(All pictures by Yogen Shah)