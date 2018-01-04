Virat-Anushka Become The Butt of Jokes on Twitter After Shopping During A 50% Off Sale
Be it their fancy venues for receptions or their dreamy ensembles by designer Sabyasachi, their wedding festivities have caught immense media and fans' attention.
The newlyweds, who are currently in South Africa on a vacation, were recently spotted outside a store that was offering huge discounts. While Virat was seen holding a shopping bag, Anushka was busy checking the stock.
Soon after the picture of the two shopping at a 50% off sale went viral on the internet, the couple became the butt of jokes on social media.
Check out a few tweets here:
*Virat looking at the bill from wedding planner*— Amit (@Goddamittt) December 31, 2017
Anushka: Baby lets go shopping.
Virat: I know just the right place. pic.twitter.com/1Pqs3cT04m
Virat to Anushka : Ab itne receptions pe kharcha karne ke baad sale main hi shopping karna padega, darling!! pic.twitter.com/QYsnh4hNqX— Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) December 31, 2017
Net worth of virat kohli: 7.1$ million— Ganesh Parmar (@SarcasmSeekar) December 31, 2017
Net worth of anushka sharma: 3.2$ million
Still shopping on 50% discount pic.twitter.com/m1ohHwHHAf
A Woman by any other name is still a woman A 50% discount sale like any other woman will still attract likes of Anushka— #Friend for Friends (@hari141250) January 3, 2018
A man by another name will still be ...
Virat Kohli has to carry Shopping bags of his Wife like any other husband No Exceptions to the Rule
Women Empowerment pic.twitter.com/xtZEjEvbTH
No matter if your husband is virat kohli, 50% sale will still be more orgasmic for a woman. pic.twitter.com/0vB3ag0IYP— Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) December 31, 2017
Indians will always go for discounts, irrespective of earnings!— Raj Shekhar (@raj_shekhar72) January 1, 2018
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go shopping in Cape Town. https://t.co/EIfYpZtqtu
