Virat-Anushka Become The Butt of Jokes on Twitter After Shopping During A 50% Off Sale

Updated:January 4, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
Virat-Anushka Become The Butt of Jokes on Twitter After Shopping During A 50% Off Sale
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been making headlines ever since they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Be it their fancy venues for receptions or their dreamy ensembles by designer Sabyasachi, their wedding festivities have caught immense media and fans' attention.

The newlyweds, who are currently in South Africa on a vacation, were recently spotted outside a store that was offering huge discounts. While Virat was seen holding a shopping bag, Anushka was busy checking the stock.

Soon after the picture of the two shopping at a 50% off sale went viral on the internet, the couple became the butt of jokes on social media.

