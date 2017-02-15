Virat Declares His Love for Anushka Through This V-Day Message

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have remained tight-lipped about their relationship but the cricketer publicly declared his love for the actress by posting a sweet Valentine Day message.

The Indian cricket skipper took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of the two and tagged Anushka in the post.

"Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me. @anushkasharma," Virat wrote along with heart emojis.

Dating for a while now, Anushka and Virat have been spotted together in several occasions - with the cricketer attending movie events and the actress going to stadiums to cheer him during the matches.

The two, however, have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

There were also reports that the pair were tying the knot this New Years eve in Dehradun, which Virat later denied in a tweet, saying, "We arent getting engaged and if we were going to, we wouldnt hide it. Simple... Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion."