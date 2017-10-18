GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Virat Kohli 'Fanboy Moment' With Arijit Singh

IANS

Updated:October 18, 2017, 8:21 AM IST
Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photograph of himself along with Arijit Singh and said the singer is an amazing person.

Mumbai Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli says, he had a fan-boy moment when he got a chance to meet singer Arijit Singh.

Virat took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photograph of himself along with Arijit and said the singer is an "amazing person".

"Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit," Virat tweeted.

Over the weekend, Virat along with other sportsmen took part in a charity football game against a team of film celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea and Shoojit Sircar.

Read full article
