Virat Kohli Shares a Love-filled Selfie With His 'One And Only'
Love is in the air for the power-couple.
After tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany and dancing the hearts out in grand receptions held in Delhi and Mumbai, the power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is spending quality time in Cape Town, which is the venue of the first Test between India and South Africa.
The Indian skipper shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it as, "Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!"
Credit: @Virat Kohli
The two also welcomed 2018 with a selfie-surprise for their fans. "Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all," he wrote on Instagram.
Credit: @Virat Kohli
Anushka jetted off to Cape Town with the Indian cricket team and is now expected to return to Mumbai this week to begin the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
