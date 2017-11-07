Vishal Dadlani Wants Bollywood to Stop Recreating Classic Songs

i just heard a new version of an old kishore kumar song. really ya! there should be a law against these things! — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) 4 November 2017

: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says recreating old songs is heart-breaking and the practice needs to be stopped.In a tweet, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had expressed his sadness over a new version of a song originally by late singer-actor Kishore Kumar."I just heard a new version of an old Kishore Kumar song. Really ya! There should be a law against these things!"On this, Dadlani commented: "Agreed. Heart-breaking, the lack of respect with which some classics are treated. Worse, no credit to the original composer! Needs to stop!"Over the last two years, Bollywood has witnessed several recreations such as Pal Pal Dil ke Paas, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka, Laila Main Laila, Saara Zamana, Tamma Tamma and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast.