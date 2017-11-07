GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vishal Dadlani Wants Bollywood to Stop Recreating Classic Songs

In a tweet, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had expressed his sadness over a new version of a song originally by late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2017, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vishal Dadlani Wants Bollywood to Stop Recreating Classic Songs
In a tweet, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had expressed his sadness over a new version of a song originally by late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.
Mumbai: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says recreating old songs is heart-breaking and the practice needs to be stopped.

In a tweet, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had expressed his sadness over a new version of a song originally by late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

"I just heard a new version of an old Kishore Kumar song. Really ya! There should be a law against these things!"




On this, Dadlani commented: "Agreed. Heart-breaking, the lack of respect with which some classics are treated. Worse, no credit to the original composer! Needs to stop!"

Over the last two years, Bollywood has witnessed several recreations such as Pal Pal Dil ke Paas, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka, Laila Main Laila, Saara Zamana, Tamma Tamma and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES