Visiting Australia Was Like Meeting a Star, Says Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, who has been appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador in 'Friend of Australia' (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, says that visiting the country was like meeting a star.At a press conference on Monday, Parineti, asked to comment on her feeling about this association with Australia, said: "I feel really good. Even if not for this honour, I find myself very connected with Australia. When i first time went to Australia, I literally did a 'Saashtang namaskaar' (kissed the ground) when I came out of airport. It was this one location I have been waiting to go to."In fact I travel a lot and visit 4-5 new countries every year... I am that kind of a person. But Australia is one of those places, I was waiting to visit as I have heard a lot about it and researched so much. So when I went there it was like meeting a star. it was like, you have only seen him on TV or seen in pictures, but now meeting in person... so that was the kind of feeling I had, and I feel very loved over there."AThe Friends of Australia programme has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial long term friendship with those they regard as unique, positive and influential storytellers. With this, Parineeti joins fellow Indian Friends of Australia, chef Sanjeev Kapoor and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.Asked to comment on her status as single and rumours she was dating Hardik Pandya, Parineeti said: "Whether I am single or not is not a discussion, but yes, I am definitely not dating Hardik Pandya. Even I was surprised when I heard about this from few of my friends."Parineeti who is teaming up once again with Arjun Kapoor for Dibakar Benarjee's "Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar", said Arjun has already started workshops for it."We are already in preps... Arjun has already started workshops with Dibakar. I am starting with 'Golmaal' promotions now and then after its release I will join the workshops immediately after coming from the script. But I am very excited as its going to be an intense film, a physically and mentally challenging film. So very excited to get into it. After that we (I and Arjun) are doing a very light film 'Namastey Canada'. So it was like we will be spending next one year together.""I am very excited, I get along very well with him (Arjun), as he is one of my closest friends in the industry," said the "Ishaqzaade" actress.Apart from Parineeti, "Golmaal Again" also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreyas Talpade. The trailer of the film will be out this month.