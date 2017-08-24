Vivegam Is a A Treat for All Ajith's Fans

South India’s sensation Ajith is back with a bang after two long years with Siva directed, action packed Vivegam. The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. In the movie, Ajith looks like a total eye candy while portraying the role of a one man anti-terrorism team in addition to being an International secret agent who is indomitable. Ajith has a series of amazing one-liners in English as well as Tamil that revere his image and role in the movie.Vivegam is a 2 hour 23-minute crime thriller that is artfully created to match with Hollywood movies of the same genre while packing some Tamil movie elements too. The movie doesn’t let the audiences take their face away from the screen and is packed with continuous action sequences, which is totally in consonance with the macho image of Ajith that his fans have in mind.Apart from the action according to the director the movie has its moments where the no matter how much the audiences try to resist but they won’t be able to control their applause expressed through whistles and claps.In previously directed films like Veeram and Vedalam, Siva focused on the emotional bond between brothers and sisters however in Vivegam he has emphasized on portraying the love between a married couple and how their bond develops over time.The film is set in Eastern Europe with Ajith playing the role of an agent Ajay Kumar aka AK, in a counter terrorism agency, who is righteous, powerful and also head over heels for his wife (played by Kajal Aggarwal) who is also pregnant at the time.The film revolves around the betrayal AK gets from his colleagues and close friend, Arayan who are on a mission to apprehend Natasha who is a hacker and is in possession of the codes that can be used for mass destruction by nuclear weapons.How he proves his innocence and fights Arayan, the backstabber is to watch out for. Despite Ajith’s incredible action stunts, you can’t ignore the fact the performance weakens after the interval and the story too is a little predictable and lacks rationale. If you’re a fan of action and an Ajith fan, then this one’s definitely for you.