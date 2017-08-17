Vivegam Trailer is Out And Ajith Is Undoubtedly Impressive

Ajith’s Vivegam official trailer is an astounding mix of combat, romance and family bonding. The power-packed commando training sequences played by Ajith Kumar who essays the role of AK, spellbound the viewers while the on-screen chemistry between Ajith Kumar and his onscreen lady love Kajal Aggarwal is praiseworthy. The duo have been roped together for the first time and the freshness they bring on the silverscreen cannot be ignored. Akshara Haasan is seen as the couple’s daughter while Bollywood’s Vivek Oberoi plays the bad man in the movie in what could be his successful Tamil debut. The background score and action sequences of bullets and bombs in the air depict the storyline impressively.Vivegam official trailer celebrates 25 years of Ajith Kumar’s career in South Cinema giving blockbuster hits on repeat. Ajith’s character as a commando in the Counter Terror Squad is deemed to be the most challenging yet charismatic role that he’s played in his 25-year-long career so far. The Tamil Superstar looks every bit stunning and lean-muscled in the Vivegam trailer.Directed by Siva, Vivegam is the third collaboration of Siva and Ajith. The movie is shot in Serbia and the snow-filled landscapes add beauty to this action-thriller. As per the makers, the movie was shot at a restricted army base in Eastern Europe. The movie gives no less exposure than a similar Hollywood prototype. Anirudh Ravichander has lent the music compositions while the awe-inspiring cinematography is brought by Vetri and edited by Ruben. Siva and Kabilan Vairamuthu have written the screenplay while the story has been compiled by Siva and Aadhi Narayana.Vivegam is all set for a worldwide release on August 24. While the movie is eagerly awaited, fans can get a glimpse of what the movie brings in Vivegam’s official trailer: