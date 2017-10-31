Vivek Agnihotri: Do We Love Actors For Their Performances Or Sex Life?

Do we love actors for their performances or their sex life? Why is it believed that a good actor ought to be a good man? https://t.co/2D3NdVs03F — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 31, 2017

: In the wake of the sexual allegations made against American actor Kevin Spacey, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has questioned why is it believed that a good actor has to be a good man."Do we love actors for their performances or their sex life? Why is it believed that a good actor ought to be a good man?," tweeted Agnihotri.The posting came on Tuesday in response to the announcement that Netflix will be ending its Spacey-starrer hit political drama House Of Cards at the conclusion of its sixth season. However, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Guardian Australia that the decision to end the show was made much earlier.Spacey came out as a gay following Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that Spacey, then 26, had tried to have sex with Rapp when he was 14-years-old.