Vivek Oberoi Says Films Are a Great Tool To Give Out Social Messages

New Delhi: He has portrayed a lover boy, a gangster and even an underworld don -- but actor Vivek Oberoi is keen that he does a movie which gives out a strong social message as he feels that films are a great medium for it.

Vivek has been involved in supporting social causes like anti-tobacco campaigns and campaigns for the girl child. Just last week, the actor gifted an acid attack survivor a flat in Mumbai.

Asked if he would like to be part of a film focussing on serious issues, Vivek told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Yes, sure, why not. If there is a powerful film with a powerful social message, why not? I think films are a great tool to pass on strong messages and reach such a large bunch of people and change the way they think. So, yeah, I would love to."

Vivek, who will be seen playing a police officer named Amjad Khan in the forthcoming film Bank Chor, also requested director Bumpy for not smoking onscreen as he is an anti-tobacco ambassador.

"Any way that I can send the right message, I'd like to," he said.

The 40-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2002 with the film Company and since then he has been part of hits like Saathiya, Omkara, Yuva and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Vivek has also faced failure with films like Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak, and Prince.

He describes his over a decade-long journey in the industry as a "great experience".

"It's been lot of fun as well. I got a chance to do some great films, have a lot of fun, make a lot of friends along the way and I enjoy this every single day... Waking up and doing something new, playing a new character, doing a role and doing something challenging," Vivek said.

Anything he would like to change about his journey?

"It's kind of illogical to want to go back to change something. When you know you have a future and go forward to, why waste time to think about the past? Look forward to the future and say, 'Okay, I'm going to do this now'," said the Road actor.

In 2010, Vivek got married to Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in Bengaluru. The two have a son named Vivaan, four, and daughter Ameyaa Nirvana, two.

Talking about fatherhood, Vivek said: "My biggest success of being a father will be if I could raise my children to be good human beings, who think about not just themselves but also the world around them and with large hearts and if I could do that, I would feel like a very successful as a father."

The Masti actor added: "Everyday when I look at my children before I leave my home... It's a reminder to me that what is the world that I want to go out and build, and how it remembers me, and how do I want my children to look at me."