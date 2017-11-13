Wait, What? Victoria Beckham Takes Her Laptop to Toilet?

: Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says she is such a workaholic that she even uses her laptop on the toilet.She said: "If you dream big and work hard, you can achieve great things. I learnt an enormous amount being very young and very, very famous - having everything one minute and then losing it just as quickly."You realise it's much more difficult to maintain success than it is to actually achieve it - and it's not as glamorous as people would think. Quite often at the weekend, I'll end up hiding in the toilet sending emails because David is like, 'Put that phone down'."The 43-year-old designer moved into fashion in 2008 and she's only just realised how much of a "brave" move it was to start a new career away from her pop star image, reports femalefirst.co.uk.She said: "Looking back, I don't think I realised how brave I was to get into this. I always loved fashion, even in the Spice Girls days, but if I had known then what I know now, I would have been much more frightened about the whole thing."