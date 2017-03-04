Waiting to Play a Negative Role: Ravi Teja
Image: A file photo of Ravi Teja
Chennai: Actor Ravi Teja, best known for his films such as Kick and Don Seenu, says he is waiting to play a negative role.
On Friday evening, Ravi opened up on a lot of things with his fans in a Twitter chat.
When a fan asked would be interested in playing negative roles, Ravi tweeted: "Yes. Waiting for one."
He also said he has directorial plans but isn't sure when he will find time to wield the megaphone.
Ravi also confirmed that he will begin work on his next project Raja The Great from April onwards.
In the film, he plays a visually challenged character.
First Published: March 4, 2017, 1:31 PM IST
