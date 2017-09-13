GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Walton Goggins To Feature In Them That Follow

Walten Goggins will be one of the actors in Them That Follows.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2017, 12:54 PM IST
Los Angeles: Actor Walton Goggins is set to star in a dramatic thriller Them That Follow. The Hateful Eight actor has joined Olivia Colman, Alice Englert and Thomas Mann in the Amasia Entertainment project, reported Deadline.

Goggins will play Lemuel Childs, the unshakable preacher determined to protect this way of life in a world that is changing and turning against their traditions.

The film is expected to start production next month in Ohio.
