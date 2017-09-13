Walton Goggins To Feature In Them That Follow
Walten Goggins will be one of the actors in Them That Follows.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Los Angeles: Actor Walton Goggins is set to star in a dramatic thriller Them That Follow. The Hateful Eight actor has joined Olivia Colman, Alice Englert and Thomas Mann in the Amasia Entertainment project, reported Deadline.
Goggins will play Lemuel Childs, the unshakable preacher determined to protect this way of life in a world that is changing and turning against their traditions.
The film is expected to start production next month in Ohio.
Goggins will play Lemuel Childs, the unshakable preacher determined to protect this way of life in a world that is changing and turning against their traditions.
The film is expected to start production next month in Ohio.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
- Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow
- Gauri Khan's Latest Post Brings Back Nostalgia of Yesteryears
- 9 Tips to Soothe Your Cranky Crying Baby
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride