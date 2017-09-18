War Episodes Will Be Highlight Of Manikarnika: Vijayendra Prasad

: Writer-director Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned the story of Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming epic drama Manikarnika, says the war episodes will be the biggest highlight of the film.Being directed by Krish, the film will be an epic biographical drama about Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi."I had agreed to pen the story only if the makers roped in Krish to direct. They liked his work in Gautamiputra Satakarniand brought him on board. Since we are dealing with history and hard facts, we did a lot of research for this project," said Vijayendra Prasad.Kangana plays Queen of Jhansi in the film, which will be high in action."The war episodes will be the major highlight of the film. It will be shot on a scale that has not been seen before on Indian screens," he said.Prasad has also penned the story of upcoming Tamil film Mersal, starring superstar Vijay.He says he would like to write a sequel to Telugu blockbuster Magadheera, directed by his son S.S Rajamouli.