War Machine First Look: Brad Pitt Starrer Is an Absurd War Story

The first look of Netflix's film War Machine, starring Brad Pitt is out. This pitch-black war story takes on hot-shot General Glenn McMahon, a man caught up in a modern war machine that keeps on churning, seemingly to no end.

An absurdist war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the spectre of just where the line between them lies today. An exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly, the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

The Netflix original film is inspired by the book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings.

Joining Pitt in War Machine is a highly decorated cast including Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Alan Ruck, Scoot McNairy and Meg Tilly. The film will be released on Netflix on May 26, 2017.