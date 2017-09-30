Was Offered $500,000 To Join Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign: 50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent has claimed that Donald Trump's team had offered him $500,000 to make an appearance in his presidential campaign.The rapper revealed about the proposal during an interview this week with US radio station Hot 97, reported The Guardian.The musician-actor was discussing the Trump administration when he mentioned the US President's proposal. He said that he believed it was motivated by a desire to appeal to black voters."Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African-American vote," said the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson."They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance."Jackson revealed that he turned down the offer, as it would have spoilt his reputation."I was like, ‘Nah, that's not good money'," he said, adding: "That's not worth it!"Earlier, 50 Cent also shared his thoughts on Trump on US chat show The View, saying "we gotta get rid of him".He is currently enjoying success with Netflix's crime thriller Power, which he has produced and stars in as drug dealer Kanan Starks.