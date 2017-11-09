Was Told I Had Done A 'Silly' Thing By Coming Out: Ezra Miller

: Actor Ezra Miller says people had warned him about revealing his sexual orientation as it would eventually cost him acting jobs.The 25-year-old actor, who came out in an interview five years ago, says he was told that his decision was a "silly" move."Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I've never spoken to. They said there's a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image."I was told I had done a 'silly' thing in ... thwarting my own potential to be a leading man," Ezra tells Shortlist magazine.The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them the actor says it is unfortunate Hollywood still feels the need to treat sexuality like a secret."Maybe if I'd actually made a serious mistake? But not for this. I didn't think I'd done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations."But... What they said was, in fact, 'rubbish'. It is us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we're ready. Humans are ready," he says.