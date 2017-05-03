Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who'll be conferred with the National Award for his performance in Rustom on Wednesday, took to Twitter and urged the youngsters to not give in to any pressure - be it personal or academic - as there is a solution to their problems.

"Like there's no lock made without a key, no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think, sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSe," Akshay wrote along with a 4-minute long video.

He began by expressing his happiness over the National award win and then cited a childhood incident wherein his father asked him to introspect and identify his interests when he failed as a school student.

Like there's no lock made without a key,no problem comes without solutions. Watch & do think,sharing with u'll some thoughts, #DirectDilSe pic.twitter.com/dUcPl4zeXB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

"I remember the day when my result was announced and I hadn’t score too well. I won't lie - I actually failed in that class. On my way back home, I kept thinking that I’d be thrashed. That day, my father asked me what I wanted to pursue in my life. I said mai khel kood karna chaahta hoon, khiladi ban na chaahta hoon. And he said fine, concentrate on that. We'll support you."

He further stated that it was because of that motivation and support that he started playing, learned martial arts, entered modelling and eventually paved his way as an actor.

"Had he not explained and asked me to identify my strengths, I couldn't have ever imagined winning this National Award," he said.

But he didn't cite this incident to merely motivate the youth to follow their passion but to make them understand that suicide is never an option and that every dark cloud has an indefinite silver lining if one tries and sees through it.

He spoke about the recent suicide cases including that of a 19-year-old IITian who jumped off the Delhi campus building because he was unable to cope up with the pressure and the 24-year-old who first live streamed a suicide tutorial and then reportedly jumped off the 19th floor of a posh hotel in Mumbai.

"Tumhari jaan ek exam ki marksheet se sasti ho gayi hai? asks Akshay stating the worldwide statistics of suicide cases. He further said that it's better to serve the nation and join Indian Army rather than giving up one's life.

He impelled youngsters to think about their parents - before taking such a drastic measure. "No matter what stress you have in life, just imagine the condition of your parents when they'll find out about your suicide. Shayad aap soch bhi nahi sakte unhe kaise feel hoga."

He advised parents to not shy away from addressing their children's mental conditions and instead asked them to hold conversations about their day-to-day happenings.

Akshay stressed on the fact that it's equally important to seek help for mental health as it is necessary for any other ailment. He signed off by saying that it's important to share problems and not let them pile up in one's mind and heart.