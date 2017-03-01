Watch: Anil, Arjun and Sonam Shake a Leg to My Name Is Lakhan at a Family Wedding

Sonam Kapoor with her entire family has been busy this past week as her cousin Akshay Marwah tied the knot. If you follow any of the Kapoor family members on Instagram, you would know that the parivar was busy with festivities in Abu Dhabi this past week. From Boney Kapoor, Sridevi and their two daughters- to Arjun and Anshula Kapoor and of Anil Kapoor with his wife and three children- all were present as Anil, Boney and Sanjay’s nephew Akshay got married.

A new video has surfaced on Instagram which shows Anil Kapoor shaking a leg with his nephews, Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah and daughter Sonam Kapoor on the hit song ‘My Name Is Lakhan’. The stage also has Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and others – all performing the signature step of the song.

Another video has Sonam, Arjun and Mohit dancing to Gunday’s hit song ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’.

Sonam even wrote a heartfelt message to her cousin wishing him on his wedding.

The groom, Akshay Marwah is Reena and Sandeep Marwah's son. Reena is Anil's sister and Sandeep Marwah owns Marwah Studios in Noida. Akshay's elder brother Mohit made his debut in 2015 in a film called Fugly.