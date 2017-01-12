AR Rahman's New Rendition Of Urvashi Urvashi is So Topical

Academy-Award winning composer A R Rahman has recreated one of his most popular and iconic track Urvashi Urvashi, courtesy the crowd-sourced lyrics.

The composer, had not too long ago, taken to social media to crowd source the lyrics. And what has come out of it is a new song which is topical and witty. Yes, the song has references to demonetisation and US President-elect Donald Trump.

"The most beautiful thing about art is that it belongs to everyone and crowd sourcing is a great way to get newer audiences to connect," Rahman was quoted as saying in a statement.

"It was a fabulous experience and what we've got is some interesting stuff filled with references to current events which is just as vibrant as the original one," he added.

Urvashi Urvashi was originally used in 1994 Shankar film Kadhalan, which found huge takers in the ‘90s. The recorded version of the song Urvasi Urvasi was uploaded on MTV India's Facebook page just over an hour ago.

The composer turned a year older on Friday.